3 Deadly Shootings Within 9 Hours in DC: Police

Three people were killed in separate shootings within hours of each other in D.C. on Monday and early Tuesday, police say.

A man was shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Capitol Street at about 4:20 p.m., MPD said.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

A man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE at about 11:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police are searching for a suspect standing at 6 feet and wearing all black.

A woman was shot in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street NW at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, MPD said.

Family members told News4 the woman was killed in the shooting.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate the shootings.

The D.C. mayor and police chief are set to speak Tuesday before Congress about the District’s rise in crime.

There have been 83 homicides in D.C. so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more information.