3 Dead After Crash Into Deep Quarry in Frederick Co.

Three people have died, and rescue crews are working to recover the passengers of a car that plunged more than 500 feet into a quarry in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say.

The car crashed over an embankment on Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road, in rural Libertytown before 8:30 a.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Three people died at the scene. Rescue crews are working to locate additional passengers.

It was not immediately clear if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.