Frederick County

3 Dead After Crash Into Deep Quarry in Frederick Co.

Frederick County rescue crews remain searching for passengers at the scene

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

Frederick County Sheriff's Office squad car
Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Three people have died, and rescue crews are working to recover the passengers of a car that plunged more than 500 feet into a quarry in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say.

The car crashed over an embankment on Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road, in rural Libertytown before 8:30 a.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Three people died at the scene. Rescue crews are working to locate additional passengers.  

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It was not immediately clear if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Frederick Countycar crashes
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us