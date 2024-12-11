Storm Team4

Weather alert for rain, then rapid return to wintry temps Wednesday in DC area

Expect rain and plummeting temperatures on Wednesday in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Get ready for some heavy rain on Wednesday in the Washington, D.C., area, followed by wintry temps for the evening commute.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for the rain and plummeting temperatures.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Grab an umbrella before you head out the door, and bring extra layers because the cold may return before you get home this evening.

Rain, heavy at times, will likely add up to over an inch. Expect the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

After a mild morning, prepare for much colder weather.

Most of the D.C. area will be near 60° at noon and fall to about 40° by 5 or 6 p.m. Here's the hour-by-hour and day-by-day forecast for your zip code.  

Weather

Latest weather forecast, live radar and weather maps for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Storm Team4 3 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast: Expect rain start to finish Wednesday with falling temps

Storm Team4 Nov 11

Storm Team4's winter weather outlook: How much snow will DC get this year?

The next three days will all be cold and dry with frigid mornings and highs in the low 40s.

Storm Team4 is also keeping an eye on our next storm system, which is set to bring rain on Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team4weather forecastweather
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us