Weather alert for rain, then rapid return to wintry temps Wednesday in DC area

Get ready for some heavy rain on Wednesday in the Washington, D.C., area, followed by wintry temps for the evening commute.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for the rain and plummeting temperatures.

Grab an umbrella before you head out the door, and bring extra layers because the cold may return before you get home this evening.

Rain, heavy at times, will likely add up to over an inch. Expect the heaviest rain from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After a mild morning, prepare for much colder weather.

Most of the D.C. area will be near 60° at noon and fall to about 40° by 5 or 6 p.m. Here's the hour-by-hour and day-by-day forecast for your zip code.

The next three days will all be cold and dry with frigid mornings and highs in the low 40s.

Storm Team4 is also keeping an eye on our next storm system, which is set to bring rain on Sunday.

