Man Wanted for Inappropriately Touching Women on Bethesda Trolley Trail

Police are searching for a man wanted for inappropriately touching women on a popular hiking trail in Bethesda, Maryland, often seen on an electric scooter, authorities said.

So far, the Montgomery County Police Department is aware of at least three incidents on the Bethesda Trolley Trail, and they fear there could be more victims.

Authorities said the first incident happened on Sunday, May 21 at around 9:30 p.m. A woman walking on Nicholson Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center was knocked down and fondled.

The victim got away and called police, and said the suspect was riding an electric scooter.

Police said that on May 23, the same man approached two women on the trail, again on an electric scooter. He followed them and inappropriately touched them both.

One of the victims was able to take a picture of the attacker.

There would be two more incidents and a pair of sightings on May 23, all within an hour of each other.

Jacob Melis and Julia Sheldon were using the trail on Saturday and spoke to News4.

"It's disappointing. I mean, I'm probably on this trail four to five times a week," Mellis said.

"It’s definitely not good. I walk on this trail alone, I'm not always with [Mellis], so," Sheldon said.

Authorities believe there are more incidents that haven’t been reported. They’d like any additional victims to come forward, and would also like to hear from anyone who recognizes the man on the scooter.