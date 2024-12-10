Person hurt in officer-involved shooting at Rosslyn Metro station

Police say a suspect was seriously hurt in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Rosslyn Metro station in Northern Virginia.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

There was no information immediately available on what led up to the shooting or what the injured person was suspected of doing.

The shooting involved an Arlington County police officer, the police department said. It happened about 4:15 p.m. inside the Rosslyn station near the exit to N. Moore Street.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public but that people should expect continued police activity in the area. All trains were bypassing Rosslyn as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is under way.