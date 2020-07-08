Maryland

2nd Teen Pleads Guilty in Deadly Frederick Fair Attack

By Gina Cook

092519 john weed 2
Courtesy of family

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a man at the Great Frederick Fair last fall.

John Weed died Sept. 21 after the teen and his 15-year-old brother punched him, without provocation, at the fair the previous day, prosecutors say. Weed was 59.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Weed's death.

State prosecutors say the 16-year-old and his 15-year-old brother, along with some friends, approached Weed at the fair and asked for cash. When Weed said "no" the teens kept pursuing him and the 16-year-old punched Weed in the back of the head, according to prosecutors.

When Weed turned around to face the teen, the 15-year-old "came running from a distance and punched Mr. Weed with such force that photos indicated he likely lost consciousness almost immediately," prosecutors said.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter and was ordered to be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.

Prosecutors say they will ask that the 16-year-old go to the Department of Juvenile Services at an upcoming hearing.

This article tagged under:

MarylandFREDERICK COUNTYFrederick
