The adored 28-pound cat Wilford who was living in Tenleytown found a forever home with a family in Maryland. His foster parents said he was finally adopted.

Wilford’s foster parents had him on a diet and doing some exercise to get him down to about half his weight. They got him back in December from a shelter but no one is sure how he gained the weight.

His new family had previously adopted another obese cat, so they are equipped to get Wilford to a healthy weight.