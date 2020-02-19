Strike

25K DC-Area Grocery Store Workers to Vote on Possible Strike

Grocery store employees plan to rally in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday and announce a date for the strike vote

By Sophia Barnes

Grocery store checkout
Shutterstock

Employees of two major grocery store chains in the D.C. area plan to rally Wednesday and announce when they will vote on a potential strike that would cause thousands of workers to walk off the job.

About 25,000 workers from hundreds of Giant Food and Safeway stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are considering a strike over wages, healthcare and retirement benefits, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 said in a press release.

Union members plan to rally outside the Safeway at 4th and M Streets Southwest around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They plan to announce the day they'll vote to strike.

Local

robbery 7 hours ago

$3K in Merchandise Stolen From Political Shop in DC

Maryland 8 hours ago

17-Year-Old Killed in Driveway of Charles County Home: Sheriff

Workers and representatives from the grocery chains have been negotiating a new contract that would cover all D.C. area stores since October, the union says.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

StrikeGROCERY STORE
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us