25K DC-Area Grocery Store Workers to Vote on Possible Strike

Employees of two major grocery store chains in the D.C. area plan to rally Wednesday and announce when they will vote on a potential strike that would cause thousands of workers to walk off the job.

About 25,000 workers from hundreds of Giant Food and Safeway stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are considering a strike over wages, healthcare and retirement benefits, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 said in a press release.

Union members plan to rally outside the Safeway at 4th and M Streets Southwest around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They plan to announce the day they'll vote to strike.

Workers and representatives from the grocery chains have been negotiating a new contract that would cover all D.C. area stores since October, the union says.

