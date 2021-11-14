Washington DC

24-Year-Old Fatally Struck in Adams Morgan: Police

Nina Larson, of New Canaan, Connecticut, became trapped under the vehicle after being stuck, police said.

By NBCWashington Staff

A 24-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday afternoon while crossing a street in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C., police said.

The victim, Nina Larson, of New Canaan, Connecticut, was crossing Columbia Road near Biltmore Street around 3:30 p.m. when she was hit by an Infinity EX35 traveling westbound on Columbia Road.

Larson became trapped under the vehicle, police said. She was extricated and taken by emergency services to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts, authorities said.

No further details were available. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver of the Infinity would face charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

