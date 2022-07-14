2022 Citi Open Tournament Field: Schedule, Players, Times, How to Watch

Citi Open field announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 Citi Open will once again bring some of the world's best tennis stars to the nation's capital. As has become the norm in the District, another strong class of ATP and WTA players is set to square off in late July for a tournament title.

Headling the field on the men's side is former World No. 1 Andy Murray and for the women, reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The women's portion of the event is welcomed back after a brief hiatus last year. Considering COVID-19 limitations in the tour's schedule, Octogon - who owns the WTA sanction - moved the event to the West Coast. In it's place, the Citi Open held a women's exhibition where ranking points weren't on the line.

This will be the 53rd year for the Citi Open championship held from July 30-Aug. 7 at Rock Creek Park. It is just the 10th time there is a women's singles championship.

As a part of the U.S. Open series, the Citi Open is a hard-court tournament that serves as a warm-up event for the final major in Flushing Meadows, NY. It is a 500-level ATP event for the men's side, two tiers below a major. For the women, it's a 250-level event that has 16 fewer players in the bracket.

Last season, the 2021 Citi Open made waves by bringing in the highest-profile player in tournament history when Rafael Nadal made his return from injury in D.C. While the star power isn't as huge this season, there are still a ton of big names joining Murray and Raducanu.

Six of the 16 Wimbledon quarterfinalists highlight the field. The top American male, Taylor Fritz, and five of the top six American males in the top 40 are in the ATP field, as well as Wimbledon finalist and 2019 Citi Open champion Nick Kyrgios. Eleven of the top 30 men's players led the way for the men. The No. 2 American woman and reigning Citi Open champion Jessica Pegula, is the highest-ranked competitor in the women's draw. That draw has five of the top 20 ranked women's players in the world.

Local talent Frances Tiafoe returns for his sixth entry into the main field, looking to avenge losing his first match exit last season. Arlington, Va. native Denis Kudla is trying to build off his second-ever Citi Open Quarterfinal in 2022.

Who is in the 2022 Citi Open Field?

The 2022 Citi Open will have 48 ATP players in the main singles draw, with several of those players and many other joining them for the doubles draw. There will be 32 WTA competitors in the Citi Open women's main singles draw and a doubles bracket as well.

2022 Citi Open Men's Singles Field (48 slots):

Player, country (ATP world ranking)

- Andrey Rublev, Russia (No. 8)

- Hubert Hurkacz, Poland (No. 12)

- Taylor Fritz, United States (No. 13)

- Reilly Opelka, United States (No. 17)

- Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria (No. 19)

- Denis Shapovalov, Canada (No. 23)

- Botic van de Zandschulp (No. 24)

- Alex de Minaur, Australia (No. 26)

- Karen Khachanov, Russia (No. 27)

- Holger Rune, Denmark (No. 28)

- Frances Tiafoe, United States (No. 29)

- Tommy Paul, United States (No. 32)

- Jenson Brooksby, United States (No. 33)

- Sebastian Baez, Argentina (No. 34)

- Daniel Evans, Great Britain (No. 35)

- Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina (No. 39)

- Aslan Karatsev, Russia (No. 40)

- Maxime Cressy, United States (No. 41)

- Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan (No. 42)

- Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland No. 43)

- Nick Kyrgios, Australia (No. 45)

- Benjamin Bonzi, France (No. 48)

- Mackenzie McDonald, United States (No. 50)

- Andy Murray, Great Britain (No. 52)

- Ilya Ivanshka, Belarus (No. 54)

- Sebastian Korda, United States (No. 59)

- Marcos Giron, United States (No. 61)

- David Goffin, Belgium (No. 71)

- James Duckworth, Australia (No. 74)

- Benoit Paire, France (No. 77)

- Soonwoo Kwon, Korea (No. 80)

- Adrian Mannarino, France (No. 82)

- Denis Kudla, United States (No. 83)

- Alexei Popyrin, Australia (No. 85)

- Mikael Ymer, Sweeden (No. 93)

- Kei Nishikori, Japan (No. 159) - Wild Card

- Kyle Edmund, Great Britain (No. 500)

- 5 Wild Cards

- 6 Qualifiers

2022 Citi Open Women's Singles Field (32 slots):

Player, country, (WTA world ranking)

- Jessica Pegula, United States (No. 8)

- Emma Raducanu, Great Britain (No. 10)

- Leylah Fernandez, Canada (No. 14)

- Simona Halep, Romania (No. 16)

- Victoria Azarenka, Belarus (No. 20)

- Elise Mertens, Belgium (No. 30)

- Kaia Kanepi, Estonia (No. 35)

- Mayar Sherif, Eygpt (No. 45)

- Clara Tauson, Denmark (No. 46)

- Sloane Stephens, United States (No. 52)

- Liudmila Samsonova, Russia (No. 56)

- Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic (No. 57)

- Madison Brengle, United States (No. 58)

- Ann Li, United States (No. 59)

- Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic (No. 61)

- Camila Osorio, Columbia (No. 67)

- Andrea Petkovic, Germany (No. 70)

-Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia (No. 71)

- Anna Kalinskaya, Russia (No. 73)

- Anastasia Potapova, Russia (No. 79)

- Dayana Yastremska, Hungary (No. 81)

- Donna Vekic, Croatia (No. 89)

- Sofia Kenin, United States (No. 426) - Wild Card

- Eugenie Bouchard (unranked) - Wild Card

- 2 Wild Cards

- 6 Qualifiers

**All world rankings are as of the Aug. 2 rankings update.

2022 Citi Open Men's Draw:

2022 Citi Open Men's Singles Draw

The complete draw can be seen here once announced.

2022 Citi Open Men's Doubles Draw

The complete draw can be seen here once announced.

2022 Citi Open Women's Draw:

2022 Citi Open Women's Singles Draw

The complete draw can be seen here once announced.

2022 Citi Open women's Doubles Draw

The complete draw can be seen here once announced.

What is the 2022 Citi Open Schedule:

The 2022 Citi Open runs from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 7.

Qualifying for the tournament is on July 30 and July 31 from with times to be determined.

The main draws for the event begin on Monday, Aug. 1.

The ATP and WTA Quarterfinals will be on Friday, Aug. 5. The Semifinals will follow on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The ATP and WTA singles and doubles Finals will be on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Where is the 2021 Citi Open?

The 2022 Citi Open will be held at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center: 16th & Kennedy Streets, NW, Washington, D.C. 20011

How to Watch the 2021 Citi Open Tournament?

Select matches of the 2021 Citi Open will be shown on Tennis Channel. All matches, though, can be seen in-person at the Rock Creek Tennis Center in Northern D.C.