2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree

Help a deserving child have a happy holiday this year

Every Christmas there are children who don't receive gifts because their families are struggling financially and cannot afford the expense. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program has been running for more than 40 years to ensure that these children have a wonderful holiday season with their families. Please help us help a family in need give their children a Merry Christmas this year.

You can "adopt" an Angel and make their wish come true. It's easy! Shop online for items on a child's wish list, then have their gifts shipped directly to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Warehouse. Learn more here.

Employees at NBC4, Telemundo 44, and NBC Sports Washington have adopted 140 Angels this year. Won't you join us and our proud partners at M & T Bank?

