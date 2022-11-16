20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Then, police K9 officers found a second victim who was dead in a wooded area nearby, police said. He was identified as 20-year-old Edvin Moises Agustin Leon. A medical examiner determined Leon's cause of death was homicide.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Correction (Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:36 p.m. EST): This article has been updated to reflect that the man's body was found in Silver Spring, Maryland.