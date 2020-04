A toddler was killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of an unconscious person in the 900 block of Division Street about 8:25 a.m.

Officers found D.C. Fire and EMS trying to save an unconscious child in a home, police said. The child, 2-year-old Gabriel Eason, died at the scene.

An autopsy by the chief medical examiner found the death was caused by blunt force.

D.C. police are investigating.