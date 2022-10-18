2-Year-Old Dies Days After Being Found Unconscious Outside DC Building

A two-year-old boy who was found unconscious Thursday night outside a Washington, D.C., apartment complex has died, D.C. police officials confirm to News4.

The toddler, who died died Tuesday afternoon, has not been publicly identified yet.

The investigation into the child's death is still ongoing.

The two-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being found outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic St. SW on Thursday evening. Just after 9 p.m. that night, someone called 911 to say that the little boy was unresponsive outside the complex and that someone was performing CPR.

Engine 33 and Medic 33 were dispatched from down the street to help. According to sources familiar with the investigation, when those first responders arrived, they found the child in cardiac arrest and took over performing CPR. They also found bruising on his body.

A police report indicated that he may have been physically abused.

D.C. police said last week they knew the identity of the child, and investigators have been in touch with his parent or guardian.

The investigation continues into what may have happened to the toddler.