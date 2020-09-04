dc fire & ems

2 Workers Critically Hurt After Being Hit by Large Pipe at DC Construction Site

By Carissa DiMargo

Rescuers are shown at the site of a construction accident near Dupont Circle
Two workers are critically injured after they were struck by a large pipe Friday morning in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

D.C. Fire & EMS were called shortly after 8:15 a.m. to a construction site in the 1600 block of Massachusetts NW, southeast of Dupont Circle.

Images shared by D.C. Fire & EMS on social media show a large excavated construction site next to what appeared to be a church. Rescuers are shown clustered around a worker on a stretcher.

Both workers were being carried out of excavation by D.C. firefighters and will be taken to a trauma facility.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story.

