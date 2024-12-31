Washington DC

2 women badly injured, 35 displaced in Columbia Heights fire

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two women were badly injured and 35 people were displaced by a fire in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood on the morning of New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Chapin St NW, which is near Meridian Hill Park, and found flames shooting from the roof of a four-story apartment building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

People were trapped, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said.

The two women were rescued and taken to hospitals. One was in critical condition, and the other was in serious condition, D.C. Fire said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Video shows residents being rescued via an aerial ladder. No other injuries were reported.

The building was declared uninhabitable, leaving 35 residents without homes, D.C. Fire said. Officials called buses to the scene so residents had a warm place to wait.

Firefighters extinguished the majority of the fire overnight. By daybreak Tuesday, broken windows and charred bricks could be seen on the upper levels of the building.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 2 hours ago

List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

Montgomery County 9 hours ago

DMV police to New Year's revelers: Plan to get a sober ride home

About 100 personnel were on the scene, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation

This article tagged under:

Washington DCDC Fire and EMS
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us