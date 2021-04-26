2 Teens Dead After Social Media Argument, Shooting in Springfield: Police

Two teenagers died and an 18-year-old is charged with murder after young people argued on social media, a fight broke out and the young man opened fire Sunday in Springfield, Virginia, police say.

Neither the names nor the ages of the two teens who died were released by police, per state law.

Zachary Burkard was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after the killings in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court, in a Northern Virginia subdivision.

Fairfax County police said that according to the initial investigation, “there was a previous argument through social media between the involved parties. As a result, four teenagers went to the home to talk to someone who lived there.”

A fight broke out at the house. Burkard “emerged from the home” and shot the two teens at about 3:20 p.m.

One victim was found in the garage with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Medics declared the victim dead at the scene.

The second victim was found in front of the house with a gunshot wound to the upper body. That victim was taken to a hospital and later died.

Burkard stayed at the house and was taken into custody. A gun was found.

No information was released on why the suspect and victims may have argued. The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County police.