2 suspects barricade inside Northwest DC building; both in custody

The barricade situation was near Howard University's campus but did not impact operations, police said

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

Two potential suspects in an armed robbery barricaded inside a building Thursday morning in Northwest D.C., police say.

An officer was alerted to a potential armed robbery near 8th Street and Florida Avenue NW at about 8 a.m. It was then reported that two potential suspects ran inside an unoccupied building in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, D.C. police said.

Officers searched the building, located the suspects and took them into custody without incident just before 11 a.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The incident did not impact Howard's campus or its hospital, police said.

Several roads, including part of U Street, were closed to traffic during the barricade situation. Here's a list of closures:

  • Florida Ave, NW between 9th Street and 7th Street, NW
  • 900 U Street, NW
  • 1800 -1900 Block of 7th Street, NW
  • Georgia Ave, NW between Barry Pl, NW and Florida Ave, NW
  • V Street between 9th and Georgia Ave, NW.

Additional information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

