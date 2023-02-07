2 Women Critically Injured in House Fire in DC's Takoma Neighborhood: Officials

Two women pulled from a burning home in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Tuesday are critically injured, firefighters say.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded about 3 a.m. to a two-story detached home in the 7200 block of 8th Street NW.

Two senior citizens with “very critical” and life-threatening injuries were rescued from the second floor and taken to a hospital, fire officials said.

Firefighters put out the flames, which were confined to the upper floor, officials said.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Information about the cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately released.

Firefighters are expected to visit neighbors' homes, ensure they have working smoke detectors and share fire safety information on Tuesday.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.