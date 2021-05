D.C. police are looking for a missing 2-month-old baby boy.

Kyon Jones was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE about noon Wednesday, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Critical #MissingPerson 2 month-old Kyon Jones, who was last seen in 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This incident was reported on Friday, May 7, 2021



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/BnSfwzbenx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 8, 2021

His disappearance was reported Friday.

Kyon is a Black infant with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.