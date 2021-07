Two men were shot in an area of Northwest D.C. known for its popular restaurants Thursday evening.

The men were shot at the intersection of 14th and Riggs streets about 8:20 p.m., police said. They are conscious and breathing.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

Video shows a man in a lime green/yellow hooded sweater and a man dressed in dark clothing getting into a an older black sedan.