2 men shot at Virginia gas station in possible bias crime, authorities say

Two Manassas men were shot and wounded at a Sheetz gas station in what investigators are describing as a possible bias crime.

The victims, ages 29 and 45, were on their way home from work Wednesday night when they stopped to get gas at a Sheetz station in Thornburg, Virginia, just off Interstate 95, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators think another driver at the gas station opened fire on the victims because they are Latino. The suspect is now in custody.

The victims are critically injured and are in the ICU; one of them was shot three times.

The daughter and the son of one of the victims are keeping vigil at the hospital. They spoke to our news partner Telemundo 44.

"We know him as a strong man," his daughter said. "So it's very difficult to see him at the hospital."

A search warrant affidavit details what investigators believe happened at the gas station. Detectives also have access to security camera video that shows the victims arriving at the Sheetz in a box truck, being followed in by a Honda SUV.

Twice, the Honda pulled up to the passenger side of the box truck, and there was an exchange of words, investigators wrote in the affidavit. Then, when the box truck pulled up to a gas pump, the driver of the Honda pulled around to the opposite side and opened fire.

The victims ran to a grassy median, where first responders found them.

As for the possible motive, an investigator wrote: “The victims advised that they had been followed by a man in a Honda SUV. They advised the driver was asking them questions like 'How long have you been in the country?' before pulling out a gun and shooting them."

The victim's daughter said, "It's just crazy to think that just because how you look, you could get killed or have an issue — or someone would have an issue with you."

The alleged shooter fled, but Spotsylvania sheriff investigators tracked him down at his home in Caroline County. Authorities identified him as Douglas Cornett.

Detectives found a gun, ammunition and three Confederate flags inside Cornett's home, according to the search warrant.

The investigation into the motive continues, but Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris wrote in a statement: "Hate crimes are a stain on our society and have no place in a civilized world. As a society, we must stand united in denouncing and combating hate crimes in all forms."

Cornett is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and a firearms violation.

Additional charges may be placed against Cornett, Harris said.