2 Men Shot at Fairfax County Gun Range

By Gina Cook

Two men are critically injured after a shooting outside a gun range in Lorton, Virginia, Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting apparently happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot at Sharpshooters Indoor Range and Pro Shop at 8194 Terminal Road, Fairfax County police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The gun range is open until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to its website.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

