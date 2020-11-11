2 Men Shot at Fairfax County Gun Range

Two men are critically injured after a shooting outside a gun range in Lorton, Virginia, Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting apparently happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot at Sharpshooters Indoor Range and Pro Shop at 8194 Terminal Road, Fairfax County police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The gun range is open until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to its website.

