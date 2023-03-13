2 Men Shot and Killed, Found Inside SUV in Southeast: DC Police

Two men have died after being found shot in an SUV Sunday in Southeast D.C., police say.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 11th Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at about 8:20 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

One of the men died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital where they later died, police said.

Two men were killed after a shooting in the 500 block of 11 St SE. Police say the men were found inside an SUV. That SUV struck a few cars on the street. No word on a motive or suspect. Live update coming up on @nbcwashington at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/zzZGJ47vRy — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioNBC4) March 13, 2023

The SUV that the victims were found in had struck other cars and damaged property.

People in the area said they heard multiple gunshots last night.

“This is a tragedy, and I'm so hurt, my heart is broken that I'm standing in front of you guys again, talking about gun violence. Any loss of life is just one too many. We do everything that we can to keep communities and our visitors safe," an MPD spokesperson said.

11th Street remained closed Monday morning as police investigated.

Officers have yet to identify a suspect.