2 men killed in shooting near carryout in Northeast DC

Two men were killed in a shooting at a carryout in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street NE at the Chinese restaurant Yeung Fong. D.C. police reported the shooting at about 9:40 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two adult men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

A third man who was shot in his arm and leg walked to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The shooting started inside the restaurant and then "spilled out," police said.

The two men were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day just hours after a 13-hour barricade with a suspect who shot three officers.

“It's definitely been a day. You know, it started with us around seven o'clock this morning the incident over the Southeast, with the officers being shot,” Ramey Kyle, D.C. police assistant chief, said.

No employees of the carryout were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.