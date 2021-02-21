2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

A driver headed the wrong way on Route 50 in Maryland early Sunday, causing a head-on crash that killed her and another driver, officials say.

A 31-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman were killed, Maryland State Police said. The younger driver was in the wrong lane and caused the crash, police said. Their names were not immediately released, pending notification of their families.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old woman drove a white Honda Civic west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 just east of the Kenilworth Avenue exit, in the area of Hyattsville and Cheverly. She crashed head-on into a white Hyundai Sonata being driven by the 53-year-old woman.

State troopers responded at about 5:10 a.m. and both drivers were declared dead at the scene. Lanes of Route 50 were temporarily closed.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tow trucks could be seen hauling away damaged cars.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.