car crash

2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

According to a preliminary investigation, a 31-year-old woman drove west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 just east of the Kenilworth Avenue exit, in the area of Hyattsville and Cheverly

By Derrick Ward and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver headed the wrong way on Route 50 in Maryland early Sunday, causing a head-on crash that killed her and another driver, officials say.

A 31-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman were killed, Maryland State Police said. The younger driver was in the wrong lane and caused the crash, police said. Their names were not immediately released, pending notification of their families. 

According to a preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old woman drove a white Honda Civic west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 just east of the Kenilworth Avenue exit, in the area of Hyattsville and Cheverly. She crashed head-on into a white Hyundai Sonata being driven by the 53-year-old woman. 

Local

GOOD NEWS 12 hours ago

News4's Erika Gonzalez Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby

Relief bill 15 hours ago

Maryland Senate OKs Tax Credit for Immigrants

State troopers responded at about 5:10 a.m. and both drivers were declared dead at the scene. Lanes of Route 50 were temporarily closed. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tow trucks could be seen hauling away damaged cars.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

car crashMaryland State PoliceHyattsvillefatal crashCheverly
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us