2 Found Dead Inside Fairfax County Home

Two people found dead inside a home in Burke, Virginia, Friday morning were possibly murdered, police say.

Someone related to the victims called police about 8 a.m. to check on their welfare, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found two people dead inside the home in the 6000 block of Eagle Landing Road.

Detectives are investigating the killings as a potential double murder, police said. They believe the victims may have known the suspect, according to police.

Police have not identified the victims or said how they were killed.

