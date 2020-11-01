PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Shooting at Dale City House Party

By NBC Washington Staff

Two men were killed and a man and woman were hurt after a shooting early Sunday at a large house party in Dale City, police say. 

The names of the dead were not immediately released. 

Someone opened fire at a party in the 3300 block of Bristol Court, in a residential neighborhood. Prince William County police responded to the house at about 2 a.m. 

Two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was flown to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. 

Another man who was at the party went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. 

No arrests have been made. 

“There is no threat to the surrounding community,” police said in a statement. “The incident was isolated to the above residence and was not random.” 

An investigation is underway.

Neighbors said there were so many people at the party on Halloween night that it was hard to find somewhere to park. 

