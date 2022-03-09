2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Fiery Crash on I-695 in DC

Two people died and one person is hurt after a Tuesday evening crash involving a D.C. dump truck on Interstate 695, officials say.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

The fiery crash on the roadway also known as Southeast/Southwest Freeway occurred at about 6:45 p.m. in eastbound lanes at the 11th Street SE exit. A dump truck and two other vehicles were involved, the fire department said.

Two people were pronounced dead, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and a fourth person was assessed but declined treatment, the fire department said.

One vehicle caught fire, and firefighters put out the blaze.

Cellphone video by a resident shows a large plume of smoke.

Fire on the SE/SW Frwy in DC, between 7th and 8th SE and paralleling Virginia Ave. Sirens converging. #DCFreewayFire pic.twitter.com/0lWYQpdVYj — David Vacca (@cminus_dc) March 9, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The dump truck involved in the crash was a parked D.C. Department of Public Works truck, police said.

Information on the possible cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.