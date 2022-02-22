2 Children Shot in Annapolis While Playing Outside: Police

Two children were shot Monday night in Annapolis when someone walked out of a wooded area and began firing shots, fire and police officials said.

Annapolis Fire Department spokesman Tony Williams said crews were called around 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, news outlets reported.

Two children were playing outside when a person emerged from a wooded area and fired shots “indiscriminately” toward Tyler Avenue, striking the children, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. Two children were flown to hospitals with life-threatening injuries and a third child, who was not shot, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Williams said.

#Shooting At approx 7:10pm officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave for the report of a shooting.Two juvenile victims were located with gunshot wounds and have been transported to area hospitals. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439. — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) February 22, 2022

Officers are deployed throughout the city as a precaution to prevent retaliatory violence, Jackson said.

“We’re not playing here in Annapolis. I can’t speak for other jurisdictions, but here in Annapolis, if you shoot, we’re coming after you,” Jackson said.

Detectives have no motive so far but they are reviewing surveillance footage, canvassing the neighborhood and locating witnesses, Jackson said.

Mayor Gavin Buckley called for residents who saw what happened to come forward, tell officers what happened and do not trust that camera footage will do everything to help capture the suspects.