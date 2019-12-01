19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Wooded Area in Montgomery County

A woman was found dead in a wooded area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday, police say.

Someone spotted the woman's body in the woods in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road in Dickerson, police said.

The victim, 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro, had an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Police say Gutierrez-Villatoro was from D.C.

A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-5070. Anonymous callers can call 1-866-411-8477.