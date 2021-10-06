19-Year-Old Steals Camaro, Rams Police Cars in Montgomery County: Police

A 19-year-old stole a delivery driver’s car and led a wild chase through several neighborhoods in Montgomery County Tuesday that left a path of destruction, police said.

The teenager jumped into a Chevy Camaro that a food delivery driver had left running about 4 p.m. near Leland and 46th streets in the Chevy Chase area, Montgomery County police said.

When an officer found and tried to approach the Camaro, the suspect rammed the officer’s cruiser and fled the scene, police said.

The teen allegedly rammed another police car and crashed into six other vehicles, police said.

The Camaro overturned near East-West Highway and Washington Avenue, about 3 miles from where the car was reported stolen. The teen tried to run away but was caught by officers, police said.

Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces a flew of charges including motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond charges and first-degree assault, police said.

No injuries were reported.