Crime and Courts

19-Year-Old Steals Camaro, Rams Police Cars in Montgomery County: Police

Two police cars and six other vehicles were hit during the police chase Tuesday afternoon through Montgomery County

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old stole a delivery driver’s car and led a wild chase through several neighborhoods in Montgomery County Tuesday that left a path of destruction, police said.

The teenager jumped into a Chevy Camaro that a food delivery driver had left running about 4 p.m. near Leland and 46th streets in the Chevy Chase area, Montgomery County police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When an officer found and tried to approach the Camaro, the suspect rammed the officer’s cruiser and fled the scene, police said.

The teen allegedly rammed another police car and crashed into six other vehicles, police said.

Local

Loudoun County School Board 14 hours ago

Parent Group That Wants to Remove Loudoun County School Board Member Gets Big Win

News4 Rundown 12 hours ago

First Look at New National Airport Security Checkpoints: The News4 Rundown

The Camaro overturned near East-West Highway and Washington Avenue, about 3 miles from where the car was reported stolen. The teen tried to run away but was caught by officers, police said.

Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces a flew of charges including motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond charges and first-degree assault, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courtspolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us