19-Year-Old Claims Self Defense in Fatal Fairfax County Shooting: Police

Police in Virginia are investigating a “claim of self-defense” in what they described as a domestic-related incident that left one man fatally shot and his girlfriend injured over the weekend.

Fairfax County police say the shooting happened Saturday inside a Hybla Valley-area home. Department spokesman Sgt. Ian Yost said the woman’s 19-year-old son is believed to be the shooter and he was taken into custody as detectives investigated the circumstances, The Washington Post reported.

“Initially, we called him a suspect. He was changed to a person of interest,” Yost said. “He is cooperating with detectives.”

After consultations with the commonwealth’s attorney, initial interviews and a crime scene review, police are formally investigating a “claim of self-defense,” Anthony Guglielmi, director of public affairs for Fairfax County police. It isn’t the final charging decision, but Guglielmi said that no charges had been filed on Sunday.

The teen’s mother was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. At first, police described her injury as a gunshot wound, but later said it wasn’t clear how she was hurt.