Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Hybla Valley Domestic Shooting: Police

By Sophia Barnes

A man was killed and a woman was injured Saturday in Fairfax County during a domestic shooting and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in Hybla Valley about 12:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

The man and the woman had both been shot, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She’s expected to survive, police said.

Officers detained the suspect at the scene. Information about their identity wasn’t immediately available.

