18-Year-Old Shot, Wounded Near His High School in Northeast DC

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded near his high school in Northeast D.C. on Monday — just days after another teen was shot and killed near his D.C. school.

The teen shot on Monday was hit in the arm near KIPP DC College Preparatory School, in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway NE, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Officers with a K-9 could be seen searching for evidence.

The school was locked down at about 1:40 p.m. after administrators learned that a student had been shot outside, a letter to families said.

"All other students and staff are safe and the scene is secure,” the letter said.

No information on a suspect was released. Police said they were looking for a gray SUV that was last seen on Mt. Olivet Road NE.

Seventeen-year-old Jefferson Perez was shot and killed Wednesday near Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C.

