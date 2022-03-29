Maryland

18-Year-Old Dies After Dirt Bike Crash in District Heights

Peter Joven, of Capitol Heights, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, a day after the crash, Prince George's County police said.

By Clara Garcia

An 18-year-old riding a dirt bike died after he collided with an SUV Friday in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

The incident occurred just before 6:20 p.m. Friday. Joven was riding a dirt bike westbound on Silver Hill Road, near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue, when he collided with an SUV traveling southbound, according to a preliminary investigation.

Joven was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died the following day.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.

