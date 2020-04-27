17-Year-Old Boy With Coronavirus Has Died, DC Reports

A 17-year-old boy who had the coronavirus has died, according to data released Monday by the D.C. mayor’s office.

The teen is the youngest person with the virus to die in D.C. so far. Information was not immediately released on his name or where he lived.

BREAKING: DC reports it’s youngest #COVID19 death. A 17 year old male is among the 7 most recent deaths. Brings total to 185 dead. 51 new known positive cases brings total to 3,892. Here’s age, gender and geographic data @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/gYdCIpnASk — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 27, 2020

As of Monday morning, D.C. reported 3,892 cases of the virus. At least 185 District residents with the virus have died.

People 18 or younger make up 3% of virus cases in D.C., with 102 cases.

