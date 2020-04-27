coronavirus

17-Year-Old Boy With Coronavirus Has Died, DC Reports

By Andrea Swalec

A 17-year-old boy who had the coronavirus has died, according to data released Monday by the D.C. mayor’s office. 

The teen is the youngest person with the virus to die in D.C. so far. Information was not immediately released on his name or where he lived. 

As of Monday morning, D.C. reported 3,892 cases of the virus. At least 185 District residents with the virus have died. 

People 18 or younger make up 3% of virus cases in D.C., with 102 cases. 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will give her daily briefing at 11 a.m. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com or in the NBC Washington app. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

