16-year-old DC girl last seen taking trash out last week

A 16-year-old girl hasn’t been seen or heard from since she took the trash out in Southeast D.C. last week.

Taylor Mathis-Johnson disappeared June 29.

“It’s hard. I don’t know where to start,” said her mother, Brittany Mathis. “You know, I mean, I tried every resource that I had. I called every friend. I called every number in the phone. I went to Tmobile.com and pulled up bills.”

She said Taylor took the trash out and went to get her hair done but didn’t return. Her family said she doesn’t have her cellphone.

“Time is ticking. Taylor’s not here. She didn’t come back in,” her mother said. “I called the job. They said Taylor, you know, wasn’t there. I called everywhere. So, that was the last I heard, so I went searching like any other mother would do.”

“I kind of told myself, ‘Brittany, you know, just think positive, think positive,’ but then positive became negative, because I’m like, this is not like my child,” she said.

Loved ones describe the rising high school junior as a good kid who is kind and generous. She missed a big family reunion over the weekend and the Fourth of July, which is very unlike her.

“I always call her my star child because she always is calm, sweet, helpful,” said her great grandmother Sandy Allen.

Over the past few days, Taylor’s mom has been working with D.C. police detectives, and the Black and Missing Foundation has posted a flyer online.

“I just want to hear her voice,” Mathis said. “I just want to hear her say, ‘Mommy, I'm OK.’”

Anyone with information that can help find Taylor should call D.C. police.