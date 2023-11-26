15-year-old shot in Northwest DC; Police search for Dodge Durango

A 15-year-old boy was shot on Sunday in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

The teen was hurt when several shots were fired on the 200 block of V Street NW at around 3:14 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said he was conscious and breathing and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Authorities are searching for a burgundy Dodge Durango with Maryland tags. They did not immediately say what led to the shooting.

SHOOTING/200 block of V ST NW/Lookout for BURGUNDY DODGE DURANGO MD UNK TAGS. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.