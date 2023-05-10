15-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by Car in Germantown, MD

A 15-year-old boy is critically injured after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Germantown, Maryland, police say.

Rescue personnel responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Wisteria Drive near Great Seneca Highway, at about 9 p.m., according to a Montgomery County police statement.

Investigators said the teen was crossing Wisteria Drive when he was hit stuck by an Acura.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wisteria Dr. is closed in both directions between Great Seneca Hwy. and Circle Gate Dr. as the result of a traffic collision.



Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.



The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the driver of the car cooperated with officers at the scene.

The crash occurred near Seneca Valley High School. It has not been confirmed if the teenager was a student there.

Wisteria Drive was closed to traffic following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

