13-Year-Old Charged With Sexual Battery After Incident on School Bus in Virginia

A 13-year-old boy is charged with sexual battery after a 12-year-old girl said he forced her to "engage in inappropriate contact" on a school bus in Virginia.

The boy is accused of having contact with the girl on a Prince William County Public Schools bus at about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 30, county police said in a statement Wednesday.

The incident was recently reported to officials at Beville Middle School in Woodbridge, and a school resource officer began investigating Monday, the department said.

The boy was charged with sexual battery on Tuesday. The case will be handled through juvenile court services.

The school’s principal, Tim Keenan, said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that student safety is a priority.

“I assure you that if we ever have any concern for the safety of our students and staff, we will alert you and take any steps necessary to keep all safe,” he wrote.

No other students were involved in the alleged crime, Keenan wrote.

Follow NBC Washington for updates on this developing story.