13-Year-Old Boys Charged in String of Armed DC Carjackings

Two 13-year-old boys face criminal charges for a string of armed carjackings and attempted carjackings in various parts of D.C. over the past week, police say.

The juveniles, whose names were not released, were arrested Friday and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, police said Saturday. Officers recovered a BB gun during the arrest.

The 13-year-olds are accused of these crimes:

100 block of V Street NW, Aug. 27: Police say the boys approached someone sitting in a vehicle at about 7:15 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded that the person get out. The victim complied and the boys fled with the vehicle.

900 block of Half Street SE, Aug. 30: Police say the boys approached someone at about 9:20 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded the person’s keys. The victim complied and the boys left in their vehicle.

1000 block of Fourth Street SE, Aug. 31: Police say the boys approached someone in a vehicle at about 8:45 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded that the person get out. The victim complied and the boys left in the vehicle.

800 block of Delaware Avenue SW, Sept. 3: Police say the boys approached someone at about 2:15 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded their vehicle. They apparently were not successful.

300 G Street SW, Sept. 3: Just minutes later, at about 2:20 p.m., police say the boys approached someone, pulled out a gun and demanded their car. “The suspects then took the victim’s property but were apprehended by responding officers,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available.

A number of young people have recently been charged with carjacking in D.C., including two 14-year-old boys arrested last month. A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl are in juvenile detention for a carjacking that turned deadly in May. A 66-year-old man was killed.