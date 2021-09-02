Driver Recalls Terrifying Armed Carjacking in DC

A man carjacked early Wednesday morning shared the frightening ordeal with News4.

The victim stopped at a gas station along Pennsylvania Avenue SE next to DC-295 about 2:30 a.m. to use the ATM.

A car pulled behind him after he got back in the driver’s seat. Then in a flash, a man with a gun told him to get out of his car.

The victim pleaded with the carjacker to let his dog, Dusty, out of the car. The carjacker did before speeding off.

“When I saw the gun, I was scared,” the victim told News4. “There’s no doubt in my mind that I was not scared.”

Carjackings are way up – well over 50 percent compared to last year -- in the District. It’s such an issue that a carjacking task force was designated just for these types of crimes.

The task force may have paid off for the victim who spoke to News4. His car was found and returned to him in just about half a day.

The license plate and inspection sticker had been ripped off, so he believes someone may have called in a tip when they saw his car with suspicious looking tags parked along a street in Southeast.