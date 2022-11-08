13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said.

Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police said Tuesday they arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Police did not identify the minor.

On Friday, police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder while armed in Robertson's death.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place near a bus stop as children were being dropped off, police said. A witness described hearing the students yell "run" as shots rang out.

"We would hope that every place would be considered a safe haven, none more so than in and around schools," Washington Teachers’ Union President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons said in a statement. "In this case, so many kids were put in danger at the time of the shooting, creating a horrendous scenario. Gun violence has now robbed one more person of a full and productive life.”

Police found the gold sedan burned in Prince George's County, Maryland.