13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged in the killing of Andre Robertson Jr. in Northeast DC

By Gina Cook

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said.

Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police said Tuesday they arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. Police did not identify the minor.

On Friday, police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder while armed in Robertson's death.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place near a bus stop as children were being dropped off, police said. A witness described hearing the students yell "run" as shots rang out.

"We would hope that every place would be considered a safe haven, none more so than in and around schools," Washington Teachers’ Union President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons said in a statement. "In this case, so many kids were put in danger at the time of the shooting, creating a horrendous scenario. Gun violence has now robbed one more person of a full and productive life.”

Police found the gold sedan burned in Prince George's County, Maryland.

