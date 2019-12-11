DC

12-Year-Old Shot in Northeast DC: Police

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night, police say.

D.C. police say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE.

The child was conscious and breathing and is expected to be OK, police said.

D.C. police said Thursday morning that the circumstances are unclear as to how the child received the gunshot wound. The investigation continues.

The area isn't far from 53rd Street NE, where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed in July 2018.

