12-Year-Old Boy Missing From Southeast DC Since Saturday

Police are seeking help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Geries Bugg-Bey was last seen in the 2300 block of Altamont Place SE, D.C. police said. He is categorized as a critical missing person.

Bugg-Bey has a dark complexion, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, a red jacket and red, black, white and gray New Balance shoes.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be made at 202-727-9099, or by texting 50411.

