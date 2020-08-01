12-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing With Gun in Charles County

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with a gun in Charles County, Maryland, Friday night, authorities say.

The boy and a 13-year-old relative were in a downstairs bedroom playing with the handgun when it went off and struck him, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive in Indian Head just after 11 p.m. and did CPR on the boy. Medics who arrived a short time later pronounced him dead.

Authorities said it's not exactly clear how the shooting happened, and they are investigating how the children got the gun.

“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” Sheriff Troy Berry said.