missing person

Missing 11-year-old boy located in Stafford County

By Matthew Stabley

stafford county sheriffs office generic
Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A missing 11-year-old boy has been located in Stafford County, Virginia.

He was reported missing at the Rocky Pen Reservoir shortly after 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office said he ran away from home voluntarily.

A drone team and K-9 were part of the search.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

missing personStafford County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us