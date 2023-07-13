Missing 11-year-old boy located in Stafford County

A missing 11-year-old boy has been located in Stafford County, Virginia.

He was reported missing at the Rocky Pen Reservoir shortly after 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office said he ran away from home voluntarily.

A drone team and K-9 were part of the search.

