Missing 11-year-old boy located in Stafford County

A missing 11-year-old boy has been located in Stafford County, Virginia.
He was reported missing at the Rocky Pen Reservoir shortly after 6 p.m.
The sheriff's office said he ran away from home voluntarily.
A drone team and K-9 were part of the search.
