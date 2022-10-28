1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say.

Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.

Chopper4 video showed numerous firefighters surrounding the gray SUV and working to get the person out of it. Police said it took them about 20 minutes to get them out.

Medics took the person to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the crash.

