1 Hurt in Shooting on U Street; 3 Suspects Sought

D.C. police are searching for three suspects who shot a man at 12th and U streets NW.
Officers believe the shooting has something to do with some type of scooter theft. Police are still investigating, but at this point they say a man was shot at 12th and U early Monday. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Three suspects involved in the shooting were seen last running east on U Street NW toward 12th Street NW, police said. No one is in custody at this time.
Some nearby residents say that there was a shooting about 24 hours before. Police say no one was shot in that incident.
U Street NW is blocked off from 11th to 13th streets as police investigate this latest shooting.